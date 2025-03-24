Convergenze S.p.A. Expands Share Ownership with Recent Buyback

Convergenze SpA Societa Benefit ( (IT:CVG) ) just unveiled an update.

Convergenze S.p.A. Società Benefit has announced the purchase of 2,000 of its own shares at an average price of 1.6500 Euros per share, totaling 3,300 Euros, as part of a share purchase and disposal program approved in December 2023. This move increases the company’s ownership to 144,000 shares, representing 1.921% of its share capital, and reflects its strategic operations within the regulatory framework, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

Convergenze S.p.A. Società Benefit is an integrated technology operator in the Telecommunications and 100% green Energy sectors, with a national presence in Italy. Established in 2005, the company initially focused on internet and fixed-line services and later expanded into renewable energy trading. It emphasizes sustainability and corporate social responsibility, having become a Società Benefit in 2020 and a B-Corp in 2025.

YTD Price Performance: -1.23%

Average Trading Volume: 20

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €12.44M

