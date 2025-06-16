Convergenze S.p.A. Executes Share Buyback Program

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Convergenze SpA Societa Benefit ( (IT:CVG) ) just unveiled an update.

Convergenze S.p.A. Società Benefit has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 3,000 shares at an average price of 1.8667 Euros per share, totaling 5,600 Euros. This action, part of a broader strategy approved by shareholders, increases the company’s ownership to 171,000 shares, representing 2.281% of its share capital, and reflects its commitment to strategic financial management.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:CVG) stock is a Buy with a EUR4.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Convergenze SpA Societa Benefit stock, see the IT:CVG Stock Forecast page.

Convergenze S.p.A. Società Benefit is an integrated technology operator in the green Telecommunications and Energy sectors, offering nationwide services through its EVO network for electric vehicle charging and a proprietary fiber optic network. Established in 2005, the company has expanded from telecommunications to energy trading, focusing on renewable sources and sustainability, and has been recognized as a B-Corp.

YTD Price Performance: 8.17%

Average Trading Volume: 14,241

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €13.79M

