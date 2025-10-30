Convergenze Reports Stable Revenues and Expands Fiber Network in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Convergenze SpA Societa Benefit ( (IT:CVG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Convergenze S.p.A. Società Benefit reported stable revenues of Euro 19.4 million for the first nine months of 2025, demonstrating the resilience of its business model despite a complex market environment. The company’s fiber optic network expanded by 13.8% year-over-year, and the launch of the SIMON mobile service contributed significantly to its telecommunications business. Despite a slight decrease in energy revenues, Convergenze continues to focus on sustainable development and infrastructure efficiency, maintaining a solid balance between service development and business model sustainability.

Convergenze S.p.A. Società Benefit is an integrated technology operator active in the 100% green Telecommunications and Energy sectors. The company operates nationwide through its patented EVO network and proprietary fiber optic network utilizing innovative XGS-PON technology.

