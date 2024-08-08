Converge Technology Solutions Reports Solid Q2 Growth

Converge Technology Solutions Corp (TSE:CTS) has released an update.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. reported strong second quarter 2024 results with a notable 11.1% organic growth in gross sales and a 2.1% increase in gross profit. The company demonstrated shareholder value by returning $47.4 million through dividends and share repurchases, while also announcing a CEO transition. Despite an overall revenue decrease, Converge reduced net debt significantly and increased cash from operations.

