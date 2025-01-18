Control Print Limited Reports Robust Financial Performance for Q3 2024

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Control Print Limited has released its financial results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2024, showing a steady growth in revenue and profitability. The company reported total income of Rs 9509.22 lakhs for the quarter and Rs 28017.11 lakhs for the nine months, with a profit from continuing operations standing at Rs 1354.55 lakhs for the quarter. This financial performance reflects the company’s robust market positioning and operational efficiency, likely reassuring stakeholders of its strategic direction and financial health.

More about Control Print Limited

Control Print Limited operates in the industrial printing sector, offering a range of printing solutions and services. The company primarily focuses on providing printing products and services to various industrial sectors, enhancing operational efficiencies and product identification processes.

YTD Price Performance: -1.54%

Average Trading Volume: 1,959

Current Market Cap: 11.75B INR

