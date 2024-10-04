Control Bionics Confirms Dates for Options Issue

Control Bionics Ltd. (AU:CBL) has released an update.

Control Bionics Limited has updated its previous announcement, confirming the issue and expiry dates for options offered under a rights issue. The options are set to be issued on October 10, 2024, with an expiration date of October 10, 2026. This move is part of the company’s proposed issue of securities as per the details provided in its latest communication to the ASX.

