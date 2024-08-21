Continental Aerospace Anticipates Profit Dip

Continental Aerospace Technologies Holding Ltd. (HK:0232) has released an update.

Continental Aerospace Technologies Holding Limited has issued a profit warning, expecting a significant decrease in profit after tax to not less than HK$6 million for the first half of 2024, primarily due to challenges from implementing a new enterprise resource planning system in its U.S. subsidiary and a tight supply chain. Despite the short-term setbacks, the Board remains optimistic about future cost benefits and operational efficiency improvements once the new system is fully integrated. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution and anticipate detailed results to be published on August 28, 2024.

