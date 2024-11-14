Contango ORE Hits Milestone with Gold Production Start

Contango ORE ( (CTGO) ) just unveiled an update.

Contango ORE, Inc. reported a milestone quarter with the start of gold production at Manh Choh and a strong financial position. The company expects to hit the higher end of its 2024 gold production guidance, achieving significant cash flow from operations. Contango plans to aggressively pay down debt while advancing projects like Lucky Shot and Johnson Tract, benefiting from a favorable gold market. The company’s strategic position and operational updates present promising opportunities for investors interested in the gold sector.

