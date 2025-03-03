Contango ORE Highlights Strong Manh Choh Project Performance

An announcement from Contango ORE ( (CTGO) ) is now available.

On February 28, 2025, Contango ORE released a corporate presentation detailing its financial measures and operations, including its joint venture with Kinross Gold Corporation. The presentation highlighted the company’s progress in its Manh Choh project, which began commercial production in July 2024, exceeding production guidance by 30% and generating strong cash flows. The company also outlined its future production targets and financial expectations, positioning itself well within the industry.

More about Contango ORE

Contango ORE, Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. The company holds a 30% interest in Peak Gold, LLC, a joint venture with Kinross Gold Corporation, which manages the operations. Contango is involved in projects such as the Manh Choh and Lucky Shot mines, with a strategic focus on its Alaskan portfolio.

YTD Price Performance: -11.78%

Average Trading Volume: 115,858

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $114.5M

