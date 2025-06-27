Contango ORE Announces $21 Million Cash Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On June 25, 2025, Contango ORE, Inc. announced a $21 million cash distribution from the Peak Gold JV, marking a total of $54 million received year-to-date. The company has completed two out of four production campaigns in 2025, producing approximately 36,000 ounces of gold. Contango plans to use the increased cash flow to reduce debt and fulfill hedge contracts, while advancing permitting activities on the Johnson Tract project. The company projects cash distributions for 2025 to exceed $95 million, assuming a $3,100 per ounce spot gold price.

Spark’s Take on CTGO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CTGO is a Neutral.

Contango ORE’s overall stock score reflects a company in transition. While technical indicators suggest positive momentum, financial performance remains weak due to high leverage and lack of profitability. Earnings call highlights show potential for improvement, but valuation concerns persist, balancing the outlook.

More about Contango ORE

Contango ORE, Inc. is a NYSE American listed company engaged in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in Alaska. The company holds a 30% interest in the Peak Gold JV, which focuses on the exploration and development of the Manh Choh project, with the remaining 70% owned by KG Mining (Alaska), Inc., a subsidiary of Kinross Gold Corporation.

Average Trading Volume: 121,686

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $256.2M

