Contango New Director’s Financial Interests Revealed

Contango Asset Management Ltd. (AU:APL) has released an update.

Contango Asset Management Ltd. has reported to ASX that Brett Peter Cairns, appointed as a director on August 28, 2024, currently holds no direct registered securities. However, Cairns has an indirect interest in 7,752,576 fully paid ordinary shares through Euclid Pty Limited and an additional 500,000 shares through the Azeotropic Super Fund, where he serves as both a director and shareholder.

