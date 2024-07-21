Contact Energy’s Mixed June 2024 Financials

Contact Energy Limited (COENF) has released an update.

Contact Energy Limited reported mixed results for June 2024, with mass market electricity and gas sales slightly down from the previous year at 421 GWh, but a slight increase in mass market netback. The wholesale business saw a notable increase in electricity sales and revenue, but also a substantial rise in unit generation costs. Additionally, the Te Huka 3 project is slightly behind target, while fluctuating wholesale prices and controlled storage levels indicate a variable market environment.

