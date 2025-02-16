Contact Energy’s January 2025 Operational Report Highlights Electricity Sales and Project Progress

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Contact Energy Limited ( (COENF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Contact Energy Limited reported its monthly operating performance for January 2025, highlighting its involvement in mass market electricity and gas sales, wholesale electricity transactions, and infrastructure projects. The company’s mass market electricity and gas sales recorded 271GWh, while wholesale electricity sales reached 700GWh. Key infrastructure projects such as the Te Huka 3 and Battery Energy Storage System showed varied progress against targets. The report also noted fluctuations in future wholesale prices and storage levels, as well as contracted gas volumes for the coming year.

More about Contact Energy Limited

YTD Price Performance: 0.94%

Average Trading Volume: 1,899

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.3B

