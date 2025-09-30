Contact Energy Welcomes New Zealand’s Renewable Energy Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Contact Energy Limited ( (COENF) ).

Contact Energy Limited has acknowledged the New Zealand Government’s announcement of a new energy package aimed at supporting the transition to renewable energy. The company, which has invested significantly in energy infrastructure, supports initiatives that accelerate electrification and looks forward to engaging with the government on these proposals.

More about Contact Energy Limited

Contact Energy Limited is a prominent player in the energy sector, focusing on the decarbonization of New Zealand. The company is heavily invested in energy infrastructure, committing over $2 billion to support the country’s transition to renewable energy sources.

