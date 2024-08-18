Contact Energy Unveils 2024 Decarbonisation Strategy

Contact Energy Limited (COENF) has released an update.

Contact Energy Limited has released its 2024 Integrated Report, highlighting a year of significant achievements and advancements in its strategy aimed at leading the decarbonisation efforts in New Zealand. The report, which is a comprehensive account of the company’s value creation for shareholders, also includes a Climate Statement detailing how Contact manages climate-related risks and opportunities. The document adheres to the Integrated Reporting Framework and Global Reporting Initiative standards, ensuring a balanced view of the company’s environmental, social, and governance performance.

