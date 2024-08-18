Contact Energy Reports Strong FY24 Growth

Contact Energy Limited (COENF) has released an update.

Contact Energy Limited has reported a robust financial performance for the fiscal year 2024, with a 9% increase in net profit to $230 million and a 16% rise in operating earnings (EBITDAF) to $663 million. This growth is attributed to efficient thermal operations, strategic pricing, and new renewable energy projects despite lower hydro generation and supply challenges. The company is also progressing with key renewable investments, including geothermal stations and a large-scale solar farm, positioning itself for future growth.

For further insights into COENF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.