Contact Energy Expands Renewable Portfolio Amid Profit Decline

Contact Energy Limited ( (COENF) ) has shared an announcement.

Contact Energy Limited reported a 7% decrease in net profit to $142 million for the first half of 2025, affected by market fluctuations and acquisition costs. Despite this, the company has expanded its renewable energy generation with new geothermal plants, strengthening its position in the energy transition. It has also entered a new agreement with Fonterra and begun constructing significant renewable projects, reflecting its commitment to decarbonization and supporting energy market security.

More about Contact Energy Limited

Contact Energy Limited is a prominent player in New Zealand’s energy sector, focusing primarily on renewable energy solutions such as geothermal and solar power. The company is actively expanding its renewable energy capacity to support the country’s transition from traditional fuels like natural gas.

YTD Price Performance: 0.94%

Average Trading Volume: 1,899

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.3B

