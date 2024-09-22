Contact Energy Debuts Green Capital Bonds Offer

Contact Energy Limited (COENF) has released an update.

Contact Energy Limited has launched an offer of green capital bonds up to $200 million, targeting New Zealand’s retail and institutional investors, with an acceptance of oversubscriptions at their discretion. The bonds, offering an indicative margin range of 2.15% to 2.30%, are set to be issued on October 3, 2024, and will be listed on the NZX Debt Market the following day. Investors are directed to an indicative terms sheet for details, which excludes a public pool, reserving bonds for clients of Joint Lead Managers and selected market participants.

