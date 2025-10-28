Contact Energy Announces Shareholding Changes for Senior Executive

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Contact Energy Limited ( (COENF) ) has shared an update.

Contact Energy Limited disclosed changes in the shareholding of its Chief Renewable Growth Officer, Dorian Kevin Thomas Devers. The disclosure highlights the vesting and allotment of ordinary shares under the company’s Employee Share Ownership and Equity Schemes, reflecting ongoing internal equity adjustments. This announcement underscores Contact Energy’s commitment to aligning employee incentives with company performance, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions and reinforcing its strategic focus on renewable energy growth.

More about Contact Energy Limited

Contact Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the generation and retailing of electricity and natural gas. The company is committed to renewable energy growth and sustainability, positioning itself as a key player in New Zealand’s energy market.

For detailed information about COENF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue