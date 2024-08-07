Consun Pharmaceutical’s New Imaging Agent Approved

Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (HK:1681) has released an update.

Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, Guangzhou Consun Pharmaceutical Company Limited, received drug registration approval for its Iopromide Injection, a diagnostic contrast agent for various imaging procedures, from the National Medical Products Administration. The new product is expected to enhance the company’s portfolio in the medical imaging field due to its low viscosity, high safety, and improved imaging accuracy. Investors are reminded of the inherent risks in pharmaceutical development and are advised to exercise caution when trading shares.

