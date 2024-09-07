Consun Pharma Reschedules Dividend Record Date

Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (HK:1681) has released an update.

Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. has announced a change in the record date for its interim dividend due to the impact of Typhoon Signal No. 8 in Hong Kong. The new date for shareholders to be registered to receive the dividend is now Monday, 9 September 2024, with transfer documents to be lodged by 4:30 p.m. on the same day. This adjustment aims to accommodate the disruptions caused by the severe weather conditions, while other dividend details remain the same.

