Consun Pharma Declares Mid-Year Dividend

Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (HK:1681) has released an update.

Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.3 per share for the first half of the financial year ending 31 December 2024. The announcement, dated September 6, 2024, was made amidst trading disruptions caused by Typhoon Signal No. 8 in Hong Kong. Shareholders can expect payment by September 20, 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for September 5, 2024.

For further insights into HK:1681 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.