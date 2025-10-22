Construction Partners Reports Record Revenue and Profitability

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Construction Partners ( (ROAD) ) is now available.

On October 21, 2025, Construction Partners, Inc. announced its preliminary financial results for fiscal year 2025, highlighting a strong fourth quarter performance that led to record revenue and profitability. The company reported an expected revenue range of $2.800 billion to $2.820 billion, an increase from $1.824 billion in 2024, and a net income range of $101.0 million to $101.8 million, up from $68.9 million in 2024. Looking forward to fiscal year 2026, Construction Partners anticipates continued growth with revenue projected between $3.400 billion and $3.500 billion, driven by economic growth in the Sunbelt and strategic acquisitions. The company remains optimistic about expanding margins and leveraging transportation funding programs to build value for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (ROAD) stock is a Buy with a $137.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Construction Partners stock, see the ROAD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ROAD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ROAD is a Outperform.

Construction Partners’ strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the primary drivers of the stock’s score. However, technical indicators suggest a neutral trend, and the high P/E ratio indicates overvaluation, which tempers the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on ROAD stock, click here.

More about Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating in the Sunbelt region, focusing on the construction, repair, and maintenance of surface infrastructure. The company primarily handles publicly funded projects such as roadways, highways, and bridges, while also engaging in private sector projects including paving and sitework for commercial and residential developments.

Average Trading Volume: 507,561

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.6B

For an in-depth examination of ROAD stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue