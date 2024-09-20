Constellation Energy’s Strategic Clean Energy Initiatives with Microsoft

Constellation Energy Corporation ( (CEG) ) has provided an announcement.

Constellation Energy Corporation has announced a major 20-year power purchase agreement with Microsoft, marking a significant step towards relaunching the retired Three Mile Island Unit 1 as the Crane Clean Energy Center. The move, expected to reintroduce 835 megawatts of carbon-free energy into the grid by 2028, will create 3,400 jobs and generate over $3 billion in taxes. This agreement aligns with Microsoft’s carbon-negative goals and will provide clean energy for its data centers. The restart is contingent on regulatory approvals and license renewal, aiming to extend operations until at least 2054.

