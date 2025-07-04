Consolidated Lithium Metals Unveils New Pegmatite Discovery and Closes Financing

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

The latest update is out from Consolidated Lithium Metals ( (TSE:CLM) ).

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. has announced the exposure of a new lithium-bearing pegmatite at its Preissac Project as part of its summer 2025 exploration campaign. The discovery, confirmed through trench excavation and channel sampling, indicates promising mineralized structures at the surface, potentially enhancing the company’s exploration prospects in the least explored area of its portfolio. Additionally, the company has closed a non-brokered private placement financing, raising $300,000, which will support further exploration activities.

More about Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company focuses on acquiring, exploring, producing, and developing mining properties, particularly in Quebec, Canada, within the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith.

