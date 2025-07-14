Consensus Cloud Secures $225 Million Credit Facility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Consensus Cloud Solutions ( (CCSI) ).

On July 9, 2025, Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. entered into a Credit Agreement with certain lenders and U.S. Bank National Association, securing a $75 million revolving credit facility and a $150 million delayed-draw term loan facility, both maturing on July 10, 2028. This financial arrangement allows the company flexibility in borrowing and repayment, with plans to draw funds in the last fiscal quarter of 2025. The agreement includes covenants restricting certain financial activities, ensuring a structured financial management approach.

Spark’s Take on CCSI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CCSI is a Neutral.

Consensus Cloud Solutions has a moderate overall score driven by strong valuation and a promising corporate segment growth, counterbalanced by significant financial risks and declining SoHo revenue. While technical indicators and earnings call sentiment are mixed, the strategic pivot towards high-value segments and shareholder confidence provide some stability.

More about Consensus Cloud Solutions

Average Trading Volume: 147,104

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $415M

