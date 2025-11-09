Connexion Mobility Ltd Updates on Securities Buy-Back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Connexion Telematics Limited ( (AU:CXZ) ) just unveiled an update.

Connexion Mobility Ltd has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back of ordinary fully paid securities, identified by the ASX code CXZ. As of the latest update, the company has repurchased a total of 1,544,923 securities, including 12,482 bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Connexion Telematics Limited

Connexion Mobility Ltd operates in the telematics industry, providing advanced mobility solutions. The company focuses on offering innovative telematics products and services that enhance vehicle connectivity and data management for various stakeholders in the automotive sector.

Average Trading Volume: 735,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$20.81M

