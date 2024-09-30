Connexion Mobility Continues Share Buy-Back

Connexion Telematics Limited (AU:CXZ) has released an update.

Connexion Mobility Ltd has released an update on their stock buy-back program, announcing the purchase of an additional 215,000 ordinary fully paid shares. Following the latest transactions, the total number of shares acquired by the company has reached over 102 million. The update, part of a routine notification, underscores Connexion’s ongoing effort to repurchase its stock from the market.

