Connexa Sports Technologies Finalizes Share Purchase Agreement

Connexa Sports Technologies ( (YYAI) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 22, 2025, AiRWA Inc. entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire the remaining 30% of Yuanyu Enterprise Management Co., Limited (YYEM), a Hong Kong-based subsidiary focused on technology licensing, for $36 million. This transaction, approved by the company’s audit committee, will allow AiRWA Inc. to consolidate 100% of YYEM’s revenue, enhancing its financial position and potentially impacting stakeholders positively.

Spark’s Take on YYAI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, YYAI is a Underperform.

YYAI’s overall stock score reflects significant financial and operational challenges. Declining revenues, negative profitability, and high liabilities weigh heavily. Technical indicators show a bearish trend, and valuation metrics are poor, with the recent earnings call adding further uncertainty.

