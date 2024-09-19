Connected Minerals Seeks $5.2M Capital Boost

Connected IO Ltd. (AU:CIO) has released an update.

Connected Minerals Limited announces plans to raise $5.2 million through a mix of an entitlement offer and a placement offer, both priced at $0.20 per share. The entitlement offer aims to gather $2.7 million by offering existing shareholders the chance to buy additional shares, while the placement offer targets raising $2.5 million from new investors. These offers, detailed in the company’s latest prospectus, are part of their strategy to comply with listing regulations and to support further development.

