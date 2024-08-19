Connected Minerals Launches $5.2M Capital Raise

Connected IO Ltd. (AU:CIO) has released an update.

Connected Minerals Limited is seeking to raise up to $5.2 million through both an entitlement offer and a placement offer, with shares priced at $0.20 each. The funding initiative aims to offer eligible shareholders 8.5 shares for every 10 they hold, alongside a separate placement offer to investors. The capital raised is intended for additional offers and to ensure compliance with financial market listing rules.

For further insights into AU:CIO stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.