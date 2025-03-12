Connected Minerals Initiates Maiden Drilling Program in Namibia

Connected IO Ltd. ( (AU:CML) ) has shared an update.

Connected Minerals Ltd has appointed Hammerstein Drilling to commence its maiden reconnaissance drilling program in Namibia, targeting the Etango North-East and Swakopmund projects. The drilling program, set to begin in April, aims to explore high-grade uranium mineralization identified through previous rock-chip sampling and geophysical surveys, marking a significant milestone for the company following its recent relisting.

Connected Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on exploration projects. The company is primarily involved in uranium exploration, with a market focus on projects in Namibia.

