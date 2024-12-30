Connected Minerals Announces Successful Exploration at Etango

Connected IO Ltd. (AU:CML) has released an update.

Connected Minerals Limited has successfully completed its maiden exploration program at the Etango North-East Project in Namibia, revealing promising high-grade uranium mineralization. Initial rock chip samples have confirmed significant uranium content, with further results expected in January to refine drill targets for upcoming exploration activities. This marks a significant milestone for the company following its recent readmission to the ASX.

