Connected IO Unveils Updated Corporate Actions

Connected IO Ltd. (AU:CIO) has released an update.

Connected IO Ltd., soon to be renamed Connected Minerals Ltd., has lodged a Replacement Prospectus with ASIC, updating the company’s corporate actions including a name change and capital consolidation. The Replacement Prospectus also extends the delisting deadline to 28 October 2024 and updates the indicative timetable for the company’s offers. This move anticipates the company’s new commencement of trading under a revised ASX code by 2 October 2024.

