Connected IO Extends Security Issue Deadline

Connected IO Ltd. (AU:CIO) has released an update.

Connected IO Limited has announced an extension to the closing date and the issue of a second replacement prospectus for its proposed non-renounceable issue of securities. The update, which follows a previous announcement made on September 12, 2024, has been disclosed to the ASX on September 19, 2024, underlining the company’s ongoing efforts to secure additional funding.

