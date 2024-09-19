Connected IO Announces Prospectus Amendments and Refunds

Connected IO Ltd. (AU:CIO) has released an update.

Connected IO Limited, soon to be renamed Connected Minerals Limited, has issued an update regarding their prospectus and the ongoing NU308 Acquisition, which includes amendments due to a rejected application by Namibia’s Minister of Mines and Energy. They will refund all application monies received under the First Replacement Prospectus and have provided a new timetable for their offers. Shareholders are to receive updated BPAY details for entitlement and acceptance documents following the changes.

