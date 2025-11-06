CONMED Corporation Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Conmed Corporation ( (CNMD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Conmed Corporation presented to its investors.

CONMED Corporation is a medical technology company that provides devices and equipment for surgical procedures across various specialties, including orthopedics and general surgery. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, CONMED Corporation reported a 6.7% year-over-year increase in sales, reaching $337.9 million. The company also announced a new $150 million share repurchase program while suspending its quarterly cash dividend.

Key financial metrics from the third quarter include a domestic revenue increase of 5.9% and an international revenue increase of 7.8%. Although diluted net earnings per share (GAAP) decreased significantly from $1.57 in the third quarter of 2024 to $0.09 in 2025, the adjusted diluted net earnings per share rose slightly to $1.08 from $1.05. The company attributes its performance to improvements in its supply chain and strong execution across its core growth platforms.

CONMED’s management expressed satisfaction with the company’s performance, highlighting the progress in operational discipline and innovation. The company expects full-year revenue to be between $1.365 billion and $1.372 billion, slightly adjusting its previous guidance. Additionally, the full-year adjusted diluted net earnings per share are now projected to be in the range of $4.48 to $4.53.

Looking ahead, CONMED Corporation remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by its strong portfolio of clinical solutions and commitment to operational excellence. The company plans to continue its share repurchase program, aiming to repurchase at least $25 million in shares annually starting in 2026.

