Coniagas Extends Private Placement for EV Metals Project

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc (TSE:COS) has released an update.

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. has announced the extension of its private placement offering until August 30, 2024, aiming to raise up to $600,000 for exploration and development of its Graal property in Quebec. The funds will also support metallurgical testing and general working capital needs. The company focuses on supplying critical metals for the EV market and has reported promising mineralization in its recent explorations.

For further insights into TSE:COS stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.