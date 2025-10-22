Conduit Holdings to Release Q3 2025 Trading Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Conduit Holdings Ltd ( (GB:CRE) ) has provided an announcement.

Conduit Holdings Limited announced it will release its Q3 2025 trading update on November 5, 2025. The company will host virtual presentations for analysts, investors, and retail investors, providing opportunities for questions and answers. These events aim to engage stakeholders and provide insights into the company’s performance, though no new financial information will be disclosed during these sessions.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CRE) stock is a Buy with a £381.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Conduit Holdings Ltd stock, see the GB:CRE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CRE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CRE is a Outperform.

Conduit Holdings Ltd’s strong financial performance is the primary driver of its overall score, supported by robust revenue growth and profitability. The technical analysis indicates moderate strength, while the valuation highlights a high dividend yield despite a high P/E ratio. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data does not impact the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CRE stock, click here.

More about Conduit Holdings Ltd

Conduit Re is a Bermuda-based multi-line reinsurance business with a global reach. It is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer and holds a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) from A.M. Best. Conduit Holdings Limited, the ultimate parent company of Conduit Re, is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 852,607

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £526.6M

For a thorough assessment of CRE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue