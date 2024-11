Condor Gold (GB:CNR) has released an update.

Condor Gold has secured a £475,000 unsecured loan facility with Galloway Limited, owned by Chairman Jim Mellon, to bolster its working capital. With an interest rate of 20% and repayment tied to key company events or within a year, this move underscores Mellon’s ongoing support for the company. The facility is considered fair and reasonable by independent directors.

For further insights into GB:CNR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.