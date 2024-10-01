Condor Energy Welcomes New Managing Director

Global Oil & Gas (AU:CND) has released an update.

Condor Energy Ltd announces the appointment of Mr. Serge Hayon as Managing Director, bringing his 20 years of industry experience from Murphy Oil Corporation to spearhead the company’s growth. Hayon’s track record includes managing the Asia business and contributing to significant oilfield projects, with a focus on delivering projects within budget and safety records. His leadership arrives at a crucial time as the company seeks to capitalize on the Tumbes TEA in Peru, aiming to advance their portfolio of exploration opportunities.

For further insights into AU:CND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.