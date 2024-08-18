Condor Energy Spotlights Raya Prospect Upgrades

Global Oil & Gas (AU:CND) has released an update.

Condor Energy Limited has announced promising results from new seismic studies indicating high-quality reservoirs and hydrocarbon presence at the Raya Prospect, within the Tumbes TEA. Advanced seismic inversion and AVO studies by e-Seis Inc. suggest a highly porous sandstone fairway, markedly boosting the prospect’s potential for success. This optimistic outlook is reinforced by recent field work, with reprocessed seismic data soon to inform resource estimation.

