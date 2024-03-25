Condor Energies Unveils Promising 2023 Financials

Condor Petroleum (TSE:CDR) has released an update.

Condor Energies Inc. has released its audited financial statements for 2023, highlighting significant developments in its international energy transition ventures. Key achievements include a contract to boost gas production in Uzbekistan, a new allocation for a modular LNG facility in Kazakhstan, and securing a lithium brine mining license. Additionally, the company has raised funds through convertible debentures and a term loan to support its capital programs.

