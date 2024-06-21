Concurrent Technologies Shareholding Shift

Concurrent Technologies (GB:CNC) has released an update.

Concurrent Technologies PLC has announced a change in significant shareholdings, with The Diverse Income Trust plc’s voting rights now standing at 3.921708%, following a decrease from the previous notification. The adjustment occurred on June 19, 2024, and the company was informed the next day. This shift reflects a sale of shares by The Diverse Income Trust, as their total voting rights in Concurrent Technologies reduced from 3,508,461 to 3,358,461.

