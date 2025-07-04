Concord New Energy Secures Unanimous Shareholder Approval for Finance Leases

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Concord New Energy Group ( (HK:0182) ) has shared an update.

Concord New Energy Group Limited announced that all ordinary resolutions were unanimously approved by shareholders at their Special General Meeting held on July 4, 2025. The resolutions pertained to the approval and ratification of various finance lease agreements and associated transactions, indicating strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic financial arrangements.

Concord New Energy Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, focusing on the renewable energy sector. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and engages primarily in the development, operation, and management of wind and solar power plants.

