Concord New Energy Reports Surge in June 2025 Power Generation

Concord New Energy Group ( (HK:0182) ) has provided an announcement.

Concord New Energy Group Limited announced a significant increase in its power generation output for June 2025, with a total growth of 9.55% compared to the same month in 2024. The increase was driven by a notable 33.34% rise in solar power generation, while wind power saw a modest 5.41% growth. This development underscores the company’s strengthening position in the renewable energy market and its commitment to expanding its clean energy footprint.

Concord New Energy Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the renewable energy sector. It focuses on the generation of power through wind and solar energy, aiming to contribute to sustainable energy solutions.

