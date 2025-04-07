Concord New Energy Reports Increased Solar Output in March 2025

Concord New Energy Group ( (HK:0182) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Concord New Energy Group Limited announced its power generation output for March 2025, reporting a slight increase in overall production compared to the previous year. While wind power generation saw a marginal growth, solar power output experienced a significant rise, indicating a strategic shift towards solar energy. This development may impact the company’s operational focus and its positioning in the renewable energy market.

Concord New Energy Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, focusing on renewable energy solutions. It primarily operates in the wind and solar power generation sectors, aiming to enhance its market presence in sustainable energy.

