Concord New Energy Plans Key Financial Agreements

Concord New Energy Group (HK:0182) has released an update.

Concord New Energy Group Limited has announced a Special General Meeting on January 13, 2025, to seek approval for key financial agreements. The company aims to authorize directors to execute necessary documents related to the Finance Lease Agreements and a Purchase Agreement. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on these ordinary resolutions.

