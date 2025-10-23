Concord New Energy Delays Circular Dispatch for PV Module Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Concord New Energy Group ( (HK:0182) ).

Concord New Energy Group Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to its major transaction involving the purchase of PV modules. The circular, which includes details of the supply agreements and a notice for a special general meeting, was initially expected to be sent to shareholders by October 25, 2025, but will now be postponed to no later than November 25, 2025, due to the need for additional time to finalize information.

Concord New Energy Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the renewable energy sector. The company focuses on the development, investment, and operation of wind and solar power projects.

