Concord New Energy Announces Change in Share Registrar

Concord New Energy Group ( (HK:0182) ) has shared an update.

Concord New Energy Group Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, effective from August 1, 2025. The new registrar will be Tricor Investor Services Limited, and this change is expected to streamline the company’s share transfer process, potentially impacting stakeholders by improving operational efficiency.

More about Concord New Energy Group

Concord New Energy Group Limited operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the development, investment, and operation of wind and solar power projects. The company is committed to advancing sustainable energy solutions and enhancing its market presence in the clean energy industry.

YTD Price Performance: 4.87%

Average Trading Volume: 6,053,603

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.84B

